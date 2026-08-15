Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes Indonesia, second in a day: USGS

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western Sumatra island late Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the second tremor to hit the vast Southeast Asian nation in a day.



The epicentre was located at Pematangsiantar, about 126 kilometres (78 miles) southeast of the island's capital Medan. The quake struck at a depth of 183 kilometres, and no tsunami warning has been issued.



AFP



