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Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes Indonesia, second in a day: USGS
World News
15-08-2026 | 07:39
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Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes Indonesia, second in a day: USGS
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western Sumatra island late Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the second tremor to hit the vast Southeast Asian nation in a day.
The epicentre was located at Pematangsiantar, about 126 kilometres (78 miles) southeast of the island's capital Medan. The quake struck at a depth of 183 kilometres, and no tsunami warning has been issued.
AFP
World News
Earthquake
Indonesia
Sumatra
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