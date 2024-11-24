News
Hezbollah fires 60 rockets, heavily targets Metula in northern Israel: Yedioth Ahronoth reports
2024-11-24 | 03:48
Hezbollah fires 60 rockets, heavily targets Metula in northern Israel: Yedioth Ahronoth reports
According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Hezbollah launched 60 rockets from Lebanon on Sunday morning, with a concentrated assault on the northern Israeli town of Metula.
