EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-11-2025 | 07:24
EU says UN Gaza plan vote 'important step'

The European Union on Tuesday hailed the U.N. Security Council's vote in favor of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan as "an important step."

It is "an important step in advancing the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It consolidates the ceasefire, enables humanitarian access at scale and opens the way for early recovery, reconstruction and institutional reform in Gaza," the EU's foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

EU

UN

Gaza

Plan

Vote

