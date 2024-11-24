MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: We are exploring mechanisms to speed up efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Lebanese MP Kassem Hashem affirmed that Lebanon is doing what is required of it in the ongoing negotiations, noting that "the ball is now in Israel's court."



In an interview with LBCI, Hashem stated, "We are exploring all mechanisms to expedite efforts to halt this aggression against Lebanon."



He emphasized that communication channels remain active and expressed hope that a ceasefire could be reached at any moment.



However, he stressed that Lebanon will not succumb to Israel's conditions.