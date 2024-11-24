News
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: We are exploring mechanisms to speed up efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-24 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: We are exploring mechanisms to speed up efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Lebanese MP Kassem Hashem affirmed that Lebanon is doing what is required of it in the ongoing negotiations, noting that "the ball is now in Israel's court."
In an interview with LBCI, Hashem stated, "We are exploring all mechanisms to expedite efforts to halt this aggression against Lebanon."
He emphasized that communication channels remain active and expressed hope that a ceasefire could be reached at any moment.
However, he stressed that Lebanon will not succumb to Israel's conditions.
Lebanon News
MP Kassem Hashem
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Israel
Aggression
Next
EU's Borrell concludes visit to Beirut, calls for immediate ceasefire and supports Lebanese Army with €200M
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
Previous
