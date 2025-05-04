Mikati stresses support for Tripoli ahead of elections, urges focus on development over divisions

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the conduct of the municipal and Mukhtar elections in Mount Lebanon, highlighting the importance of this process in advancing local development.



He prioritized development projects over sectarian, partisan, or familial loyalties and called for democratic competition to run its full course.



Commenting on the upcoming municipal elections in Tripoli, Mikati said: “What matters to me most in the Tripoli elections is the interest of the city and its residents. I remain equidistant from all candidates and urge all stakeholders, especially political figures, to fully support the new municipal council chosen by the people of Tripoli and help it deliver the best outcomes for the city.”