PM Mikati says Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh sends a direct message rejecting ceasefire efforts

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the direct Israeli attack on a Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh in southern Lebanon, resulting in deaths and injuries, describing it as a ''bloody message'' rejecting ongoing efforts for a ceasefire and the reinforcement of the Lebanese Army's presence in the south, as well as the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



In a statement, Mikati said: "This direct aggression adds to the series of repeated attacks on the army and Lebanese civilians, and it is a matter that should be addressed by the international community, which remains silent about what is happening to Lebanon."



He continued, highlighting Israel's continuous rejection of any solution, stating: "Israeli messages rejecting any solution continue, and just as it rejected the U.S.-French call for a ceasefire last September, it is now once again writing with Lebanese blood a blatant refusal to the solution being discussed."



The Lebanese government, which has expressed its commitment to implementing Resolution 1701 and reinforcing the Army's presence in the south, called on the international community and relevant institutions to assume their responsibilities.