Zelensky slams 'deliberate' Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy sites

02-04-2025 | 04:53
Zelensky slams &#39;deliberate&#39; Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy sites
Zelensky slams 'deliberate' Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy sites

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Russia was intentionally attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure and called on allies to mount pressure on Moscow to halt its invasion.

"Another round of deliberate strikes and damage to energy facilities –- an FPV drone hit a substation in the Sumy region, and in Nikopol, Dnipro region, a power line was damaged by artillery fire," the Ukrainian leader said, adding that the strikes had cut power to thousands of people.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

