Lebanese Minister of Defense Maurice Slim condemned the Israeli direct attack targeting an army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh in South Lebanon.



He stressed that while international efforts continue to achieve a ceasefire and implement U.N. Resolution 1701 to support the Lebanese Army's presence in the south, the attack reflects Israel's deliberate and repeated disregard for calls to cease hostilities.



He stated: "This confirms Israel's continuous disregard for calls to a ceasefire, as part of its aggressive plans not only against Lebanon but also against peace and stability in the entire region. The international community, which witnesses the brutality of the Israeli military's systematic destruction and deliberate killing, must pressure Israel to force it to halt its aggression on Lebanon and implement Resolution 1701."