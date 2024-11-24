News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-24 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanese Minister of Defense Maurice Slim condemned the Israeli direct attack targeting an army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh in South Lebanon.
He stressed that while international efforts continue to achieve a ceasefire and implement U.N. Resolution 1701 to support the Lebanese Army's presence in the south, the attack reflects Israel's deliberate and repeated disregard for calls to cease hostilities.
He stated: "This confirms Israel's continuous disregard for calls to a ceasefire, as part of its aggressive plans not only against Lebanon but also against peace and stability in the entire region. The international community, which witnesses the brutality of the Israeli military's systematic destruction and deliberate killing, must pressure Israel to force it to halt its aggression on Lebanon and implement Resolution 1701."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Checkpoint
Israel
Attack
Defense Minister
Maurice Slim
Next
Lebanese Army says one soldier killed, 18 injured in Israeli attack on army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh
PM Mikati says Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh sends a direct message rejecting ceasefire efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Army says one soldier killed, 18 injured in Israeli attack on army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Army says one soldier killed, 18 injured in Israeli attack on army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh
0
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Mikati says Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh sends a direct message rejecting ceasefire efforts
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Mikati says Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh sends a direct message rejecting ceasefire efforts
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanese soldiers injured in latest Israeli attack on military forces: Lebanon's army confirms
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Lebanese soldiers injured in latest Israeli attack on military forces: Lebanon's army confirms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon reports Israel killed 3,754 and wounded 15,626 since start of war
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon reports Israel killed 3,754 and wounded 15,626 since start of war
0
Lebanon News
11:26
EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander
Lebanon News
11:26
EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Israel's strike on Beirut's Basta kills 29 and wounds 67, final toll not confirmed yet
Lebanon News
11:18
Israel's strike on Beirut's Basta kills 29 and wounds 67, final toll not confirmed yet
0
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:33
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Minister Makary to LBCI: Cabinet to hold session on Tuesday on war situation, issue beyond politics
0
Middle East News
2024-11-19
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'
Middle East News
2024-11-19
Iran rejects European and UK sanctions, calling them 'unjustified'
0
World News
2024-09-04
Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
World News
2024-09-04
Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
13:28
Israel's army says launched 'third wave' of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
Lebanon News
09:59
Sources confirm to LBCI: Israel objects to France's role in ceasefire monitoring committee, no other obstacles
3
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
08:10
Evacuation warning: Israel urges Hadath, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
4
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
Lebanon News
04:34
Israel targets Lebanese Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, Tyre District, casualties reported
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
09:14
Israel renews attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
6
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
15:17
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
7
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
Middle East News
08:49
Gantz: Lebanese government gives Hezbollah a 'free hand,' time to strike its assets
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More