The Israeli army announced that its air force carried out a series of airstrikes, claiming to target '12 Hezbollah command centers' in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sunday.



The strikes reportedly focused on facilities associated with 'Hezbollah's intelligence branch, the naval missile unit, and Unit 4400, which is responsible for transferring military equipment from Iran via Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.'



According to Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, these command centers were allegedly used for planning and executing operations against Israeli civilians and military forces in South Lebanon.



He said that "the strikes are a key step in efforts to diminish Hezbollah's capabilities to carry out such operations."



The army accused Hezbollah of deliberately placing its facilities within densely populated areas, alleging that the group uses civilians as human shields.



It also alleged that precautionary measures were taken before the strikes, including intelligence gathering, aerial surveillance, and issuing warnings to evacuate residents from the targeted areas.