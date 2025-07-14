Trump threatens 'very severe tariffs' on Russia allies if no Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia on Monday that he will impose "very severe" tariffs against Moscow's remaining trade partners if it doesn't resolve its war in Ukraine within 50 days.



"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs. If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple. And they'll be at 100 percent, and that's the way it is," Trump told reporters at the White House.



AFP