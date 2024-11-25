On Monday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut. This follows recent evacuation orders issued to residents of the Haret Hreik neighborhood as tensions escalate in the region.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that two consecutive strikes targeted the vicinity of the Haret Hreik area.

The recent airstrikes are part of a series targeting Beirut and its southern suburbs, as the Israeli army escalates its operations across Lebanon.



