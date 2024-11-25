Israel's military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation warning

2024-11-25 | 03:32
Israel&#39;s military strikes Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Israel's military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs after evacuation warning

On Monday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut. This follows recent evacuation orders issued to residents of the Haret Hreik neighborhood as tensions escalate in the region.
 
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that two consecutive strikes targeted the vicinity of the Haret Hreik area.
 
The recent airstrikes are part of a series targeting Beirut and its southern suburbs, as the Israeli army escalates its operations across Lebanon.

