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Trump: US expects complete ceasefire across all fronts
World News
18-06-2026 | 14:15
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Trump: US expects complete ceasefire across all fronts
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States expects a “complete ceasefire on all fronts,” including between Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, one day after signing a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending a conflict with Iran that lasted nearly four months, Trump said: “We encourage all parties in the Middle East to commit to supporting our negotiations and ensuring their success.”
Reuters
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expects
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