Hezbollah claims 51 attacks on Israeli targets, details latest military operations

Hezbollah's military media published a detailed report on Monday highlighting the group's operations conducted on Sunday.



The report categorized the activities, highlighting that the group carried out 51 operations within Lebanon as well as inside Israel, with some even reaching a depth of 150 kilometers.



Hezbollah also detailed the types of weapons used, including guided missiles, targeting six military vehicles, nine military bases, 14 cities and settlements, 18 gatherings of Israeli forces, and five barracks and military sites.



The details come as Hezbollah continues to clash with Israeli forces along the border, following recent escalations and airstrikes targeting areas in Lebanon.