MP Elias Bou Saab: Resolution 1701 does not grant Israel freedom of movement within Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 06:53
High views
MP Elias Bou Saab: Resolution 1701 does not grant Israel freedom of movement within Lebanon
2min
MP Elias Bou Saab: Resolution 1701 does not grant Israel freedom of movement within Lebanon

Deputy Parliament Speaker MP Elias Bou Saab expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of a ceasefire following a meeting of the Parliament Bureau. 

While he noted hope and optimism, he emphasized that "nothing can be certain with a figure like Netanyahu, and the battlefield alone might force him to change his stance."  

Bou Saab highlighted that Israel intensifies its aggression whenever it senses a potential agreement, but this does not deter Speaker Nabih Berri from holding firm on matters of Lebanese sovereignty, including adherence to Resolution 1701. 

"We are nearing the decisive moment for a ceasefire," he stated.  

On the legislative front, Bou Saab confirmed that a parliamentary session is scheduled for Thursday, with a minimal agenda due to the current situation. 

Among the issues to be addressed is a proposal to extend the mandate of the Supreme Judicial Council. He also mentioned that multiple proposals related to the heads of security agencies are under consideration, with efforts underway to unify them into a single draft.  

Addressing reports of Israel's supposed freedom of movement within Lebanon, Bou Saab firmly rejected such claims, stating, "Resolution 1701 does not grant Israel this right, and we remain adamant about maintaining France's role in the monitoring committee."

Lebanon News

MP

Elias Bou Saab

UN

Resolution 1701

Israel

Freedom

Movement

Lebanon

