Ukraine hopes new European-led tribunal will sentence Putin

World News
09-05-2025 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine hopes new European-led tribunal will sentence Putin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine hopes new European-led tribunal will sentence Putin

Ukraine said Friday it hoped a special tribunal to be endorsed by the EU will lead to the sentencing of Russia's Vladimir Putin, who launched Moscow's invasion in 2022.

Speaking in Lviv, where EU foreign ministers are expected to greenlight the initiative, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said he hoped it would led to "inevitable punishment for all", including the "president of Russia, the prime minister of Russia and the foreign minister of Russia."

AFP

World News

hopes

European-led

tribunal

sentence

Putin

LBCI Next
Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire
Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Macron says doubts Putin will respect three-day Ukraine ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Ukraine calls Putin's claims of new offensive from Kursk region a 'lie'

LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

France's Macron says will hold meeting of European army chiefs in Paris next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:38

Trump suggests lower 80% China tariff ahead of Geneva trade talks

LBCI
World News
10:03

Pakistan military spokesman says 'we will not de-escalate' with India

LBCI
World News
09:15

European leaders to meet in Ukraine Saturday, says Zelensky

LBCI
World News
08:57

Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:19

Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Diaspora groups push for electoral law amendment to confirm expat voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats — press release

LBCI
World News
00:17

Ten percent tariffs only for 'best' countries: US commerce secretary

LBCI
World News
03:41

Putin claims 'whole' of Russia backs Ukraine offensive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon's state takes action: Illegal kiosks at Beirut Port removed after 11 years of violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on stone factory in Kfarkela — NNA

LBCI
World News
12:13

White smoke rises over Vatican, signaling election of new pope

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security

LBCI
World News
13:19

Cardinal Robert Prevost under the name of Leo XIV declared Supreme Pontiff, succeeding Pope Francis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More