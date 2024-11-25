Education Minister extends student enrollment deadlines

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 08:32
High views
Education Minister extends student enrollment deadlines
0min
Education Minister extends student enrollment deadlines

Education Minister Abbas Halabi reaffirmed that private schools offering in-person classes must provide parallel remote learning options to accommodate parents' preferences. He reiterated extending his earlier directive on this matter until the end of December.  

Minister Halabi also announced an extension for student enrollment in public and high schools, setting the new deadline for December 6.

