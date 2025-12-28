Syrian forces kill two dispersing Alawite protests: Monitor

28-12-2025 | 07:52
Syrian forces kill two dispersing Alawite protests: Monitor
Syrian forces kill two dispersing Alawite protests: Monitor

Syrian security forces killed two people while dispersing Alawite protests in the country's coastal and central areas on Sunday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said Syrian security forces killed two people while dispersing the protests -- and a medical source told AFP two bodies had been taken to a local hospital.

Syrian authorities did not confirm they had opened fire, but said they had "contained the situation" and accused what they called "remnants" of former ruler Bashar al-Assad's government of attacking security forces.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Alawite

Protests

