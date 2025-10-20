US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief

20-10-2025 | 11:25
US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief
US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief

NASA is seeking bids for its planned Moon mission to compete against SpaceX, Elon Musk's company that the U.S. space agency's chief said Monday is "behind."

"We're going to have a space race in regard to American companies competing to see who can actually get us back to the Moon first," NASA administrator Sean Duffy said on Fox News. "I'm in the process of opening that contract up. I think we'll see companies like Blue get involved, and maybe others."

World News

NASA

Moon

SpaceX

Elon Musk

United States

