Israel army says struck around 25 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in one hour

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 09:56
Israel army says struck around 25 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in one hour
Israel army says struck around 25 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in one hour

The Israeli military on Monday said it had struck around 25 targets belonging to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah across Lebanon over a one-hour period.

"Among the targets struck were the Executive Council's command centres, and intelligence control and collection centres, where Hezbollah commanders and operatives were located," the army said in a statement. The strikes took place in Nabatiyeh, Baalbek, Bekaa Valley, southern Beirut and the city's outskirts, it said.
 
Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Nabatiyeh

Baalbek

Bekaa Valley

Beirut

Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
