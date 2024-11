The Israeli army claimed to have carried out additional airstrikes targeting Hezbollah's sites in Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically striking two command centers of the group's Executive Council.



Following earlier strikes on Hezbollah's Executive Council command centers and control facilities, Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for Israel's army, stated that Israeli warplanes launched additional airstrikes targeting the council's headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.



Other military command sites belonging to the group were also struck, he said on X.



"These strikes aim to weaken the Executive Council's ability to direct and support Hezbollah's activities and disrupt its efforts to rebuild its military capabilities," Adraee added.



He further stated: "The attacks are part of the Israeli army's operations against Hezbollah's Executive Council and its capacity to execute plots against Israel. They also align with broader efforts to destroy command centers, production facilities, and weapon stockpiles that Hezbollah has established in the southern suburbs of Beirut over the years."

#عاجل جيش الدفاع شن غارات اخرى استهدفت أهداف إرهابية لحزب الله في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية؛ استهداف مقريْ قيادة للمجلس التنفيذي في حزب الله



🔸متابعة للغارات على مقرات القيادة الأرهابية ومراكز السيطرة التابعة للمجلس التنفيذي في حزب الله في وقت سابق اليوم شنت طائرات حربية قبل قليل… pic.twitter.com/1Sc2wGtmPx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 25, 2024