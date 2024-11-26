Lebanese cabinet to meet Wednesday to approve ceasefire agreement with Israel: Al Jazeera

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese cabinet to meet Wednesday to approve ceasefire agreement with Israel: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese cabinet to meet Wednesday to approve ceasefire agreement with Israel: Al Jazeera

A Lebanese official source confirmed to Al Jazeera that ministers have been notified about preparations for a cabinet meeting Wednesday morning to approve the ceasefire agreement.

The source told Al Jazeera that "the convening of the Lebanese government session depends on Israel's approval of the ceasefire agreement draft."

It was also pointed out that "if the legal quorum for the government session is not met, a consultative meeting for the ministers will be held under Prime Minister Najib Mikati."

The source emphasized that "U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 is the sole reference for the ceasefire agreement."

He added: "The implementation of the agreement will take place in stages, within a timeframe of 60 days."

Additionally, a five-member committee will monitor the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel once it goes into effect.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

War

Israel

Agreement

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli army alleges that airstrikes hit '30 Hezbollah targets' in Beirut's suburbs since start of week
Civil Defense rescues two civilians ahead of potential strikes in Beirut's suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:34

G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israel's army calls for immediate evacuation of Naqoura residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Rocket hits house in Jdeidet Marjaayoun, causing damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Evacuation alert: Israel urges Borj El Brajneh, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More