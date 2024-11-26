Lebanese cabinet to meet Wednesday to approve ceasefire agreement with Israel: Al Jazeera

A Lebanese official source confirmed to Al Jazeera that ministers have been notified about preparations for a cabinet meeting Wednesday morning to approve the ceasefire agreement.



The source told Al Jazeera that "the convening of the Lebanese government session depends on Israel's approval of the ceasefire agreement draft."



It was also pointed out that "if the legal quorum for the government session is not met, a consultative meeting for the ministers will be held under Prime Minister Najib Mikati."



The source emphasized that "U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 is the sole reference for the ceasefire agreement."



He added: "The implementation of the agreement will take place in stages, within a timeframe of 60 days."



Additionally, a five-member committee will monitor the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel once it goes into effect.