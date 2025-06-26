Khamenei says US 'gained nothing' from attacks on Iran

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that the United States had "gained nothing" from its attacks during the Islamic republic's 12-day war with Israel that saw nuclear sites hit.



In a statement published by state media, Khamenei said the United States "engaged in the war directly, convinced that its refusal to intervene would lead to the complete destruction of the Zionist regime."



"It has gained nothing from this war," Khamenei said of Washington, adding in his first public remarks since a Tuesday ceasefire ended the war that "the Islamic republic won, and in retaliation dealt a severe slap to the face of America."



AFP