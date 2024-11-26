LBCI sources: Mikati to announce government's position on ceasefire deal Tuesday evening, discussions set for Wednesday

LBCI sources: Mikati to announce government's position on ceasefire deal Tuesday evening, discussions set for Wednesday

According to LBCI sources, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is expected to issue a statement Tuesday evening following the Israeli government's anticipated decision on a ceasefire agreement. 

The Israeli Cabinet is set to convene Tuesday afternoon to finalize its position.  

Lebanon's caretaker government is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the decision. Reports suggest that a two-thirds quorum, requiring 16 ministers, may be achieved for the session. 

This comes despite the absence of four Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) ministers, who are currently out of the country, and the likely absence of caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Sleem. 

Sleem is reportedly protesting what he perceives as an overreach regarding plans for the Lebanese Army's deployment along the southern border.  

