News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI sources: Mikati to announce government's position on ceasefire deal Tuesday evening, discussions set for Wednesday
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: Mikati to announce government's position on ceasefire deal Tuesday evening, discussions set for Wednesday
According to LBCI sources, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is expected to issue a statement Tuesday evening following the Israeli government's anticipated decision on a ceasefire agreement.
The Israeli Cabinet is set to convene Tuesday afternoon to finalize its position.
Lebanon's caretaker government is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the decision. Reports suggest that a two-thirds quorum, requiring 16 ministers, may be achieved for the session.
This comes despite the absence of four Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) ministers, who are currently out of the country, and the likely absence of caretaker Defense Minister Maurice Sleem.
Sleem is reportedly protesting what he perceives as an overreach regarding plans for the Lebanese Army's deployment along the southern border.
Lebanon News
LBCI
PM
Najib Mikati
Government
Position
Ceasefire
Deal
Discussions
Next
Israel's army calls for immediate evacuation of Naqoura residents in South Lebanon
Interior Minister says Speaker Berri and PM Mikati's persistent work will achieve progress
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:58
LBCI sources: Lebanese Cabinet to convene at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
06:58
LBCI sources: Lebanese Cabinet to convene at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday to discuss ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Israeli, Hezbollah, and Hamas positions stall US ceasefire proposal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:34
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
World News
09:34
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
Lebanon News
09:26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
09:24
Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'
Lebanon News
09:20
Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-22
Inside Israel: Concerns mount over ICC arrest warrants as ceasefire talks continue discreetly
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon denounces civilian targeting, urges halt to hostilities
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Lebanon denounces civilian targeting, urges halt to hostilities
0
Lebanon News
13:06
Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
Lebanon News
13:06
Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
3
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
13:55
New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:55
New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
11:05
Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
11:05
Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
6
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut
7
Lebanon News
12:55
Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention
Lebanon News
12:55
Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention
8
Lebanon News
13:06
Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
Lebanon News
13:06
Hiba Nasr to LBCI: Progress in Hochstein-led negotiations, final outcome pending
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More