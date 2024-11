Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches linked to Hezbollah will be targeted

Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued a warning to residents of Lebanon via a video on X, urging them to be alert as "the military continues its operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure."



The Israeli army announced that it plans to target several branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation, which are believed to be used for storing and managing 'Hezbollah's military assets, funded in part by Iranian money and other sources supporting the group's activities.'



"The upcoming airstrikes are part of ongoing efforts to strike at the Iranian financing supporting Hezbollah's military operations," he claimed.



The Israeli military also informed residents that in the coming hours, "individuals living in buildings used by Hezbollah will be instructed to evacuate for their safety, with maps to be distributed to guide the process." Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches will be targeted



#عاجل إلى سكان لبنان انتبهوا

⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع العمل بقوة لتفكيك بنى حزب الله الارهابية.



⭕️على المدى الزمني القريب سنقوم بمهاجمة فروع عديدة لجميعة القرض الحسن حيث تحتوي هذه الفروع على أموال تمويل ايرانية وأخرى من مصادر الدخل لحزب الله والتي تستخدم في الواقع لادارة وتخزين مصالح… pic.twitter.com/W26FLQBVdG — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2024