Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 11:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

An Israeli airstrike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening, as Israel has intensified its attacks in Lebanon, escalating its operations ahead of a possible ceasefire.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army has so far issued over 12 evacuation warnings targeting residents in Beirut's southern suburbs, central Beirut, the Bekaa, and the south.
 
According to the National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli strike targeted Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, near the municipality.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Airstrike

Beirut

LBCI Next
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Lebanon updates toll: 20 killed, 66 wounded in Israeli airstrike on Basta al-Fawqa, Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-06

Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israeli airstrike hits Laylaki in Beirut’s southern suburbs, says Lebanon's state media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Israel continues to strike central Beirut, targeting Hamra, Mar Elias, and Zokak El-Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Amal Shehadeh: Ceasefire agreement encompasses all Lebanese territories, Israel placed significant reliance on monitoring committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Lebanon to file complaint at UN Security Council over Israel's targeting of army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert

LBCI
Middle East News
13:24

Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority says 36th division expands ground operations toward second-line villages in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches linked to Hezbollah will be targeted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More