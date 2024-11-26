An Israeli airstrike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening, as Israel has intensified its attacks in Lebanon, escalating its operations ahead of a possible ceasefire.



On Tuesday, the Israeli army has so far issued over 12 evacuation warnings targeting residents in Beirut's southern suburbs, central Beirut, the Bekaa, and the south.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli strike targeted Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, near the municipality.