Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
An Israeli airstrike targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening, as Israel has intensified its attacks in Lebanon, escalating its operations ahead of a possible ceasefire.
On Tuesday, the Israeli army has so far issued over 12 evacuation warnings targeting residents in Beirut's southern suburbs, central Beirut, the Bekaa, and the south.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli strike targeted Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, near the municipality.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Airstrike
Beirut
Next
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Previous
