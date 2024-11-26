Netanyahu speech to follow key security cabinet meeting; ceasefire set for Wednesday: LBCI correspondent says

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, said that the security cabinet meeting in Israel is expected to conclude by 8 p.m.



Following the session, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will deliver a speech but will not take questions from journalists.



He is expected to summarize the discussions of the meeting in his address. Shehadeh added that there is a majority supporting a ceasefire.



The LBCI correspondent added that U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon an hour after the conclusion of the meeting.



She also revealed that Wednesday will mark the first day of implementing the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.