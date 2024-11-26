Lebanon to close schools nationwide on Wednesday amid ongoing conflict

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 12:16
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon to close schools nationwide on Wednesday amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon to close schools nationwide on Wednesday amid ongoing conflict

Lebanese Minister of Education Abbas Halabi announced that all schools, high schools, technical institutes, and private higher education institutions across Lebanon will close on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

This decision, according to the minister, is intended to protect students, educators, and families amid the ongoing conflict and Israeli threats. Halabi also urged the educational community to stay updated on any changes through official ministry communications.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Schools

Conflict

Abbas Halabi

