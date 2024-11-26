Biden announces ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, starting 4:00 a.m. Wednesday: Speech highlights

In a significant development, the United States has brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.



The deal will see fighting between Israel and Hezbollah cease at 4:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday.



In a televised statement, President Joe Biden confirmed that both Israel and Lebanon's governments have agreed to the ceasefire.



"This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden said. "The fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end."



The President added, "For nearly 14 months, a deadly conflict raged across the border...Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek that war either."



Under the terms of the deal, Israel will withdraw its remaining forces from southern Lebanon over the next 60 days, while the Lebanese army and state security forces will assume control of their territory.



The ceasefire is seen as a critical step toward achieving lasting security in the region. President Biden also underscored that the agreement provides Israel with the right to defend itself.



"If Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defense consistent with international law," Biden said. "Just like any country when facing a terrorist group pledged to that country's destruction."



At the same time, the deal upholds Lebanon's sovereignty. "This deal supports Lebanon's sovereignty, and so it heralds the new start for Lebanon," Biden remarked, adding that it offers the possibility of a brighter future for the Lebanese people, "a future that's worthy of a significant past."



Biden also highlighted the broader Middle East vision, noting that the U.S. is working with its allies toward a future of peace, prosperity, and security in the region. This includes efforts to facilitate a Palestinian state, establish diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and secure a long-term peace agreement that benefits all parties involved.



"A vision for the future of the Middle East, which had peace and prosperity and integrated across borders," Biden stated.



While the announcement offers hope for the region, Biden acknowledged the challenges ahead, particularly in securing a ceasefire in Gaza and addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



He reiterated that the U.S. remains committed to advancing peace in the region, even as the international community faces the complex realities of the ongoing conflict with Hamas.



"Hamas has refused for months and months to negotiate a good faith ceasefire and a hostage deal. So now Hamas has a choice to make. Their only way out is to release the hostages."