Lebanon’s PM Mikati praises US-France efforts in ceasefire deal

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a call from U.S. President Joe Biden, during which they discussed the current situation and the ceasefire agreement.



Prime Minister Mikati thanked President Biden for the support to Lebanon and for the efforts made by his envoy, Amos Hochstein, in facilitating the ceasefire.



The Prime Minister expressed his approval of the ceasefire decision in Lebanon, which was facilitated by the United States and France.



He said: "This agreement, which outlines a roadmap for the ceasefire, was shared with me this evening, and we view it as a crucial step towards restoring calm and stability in Lebanon, as well as enabling the return of displaced persons to their homes and cities. It also contributes to regional stability."



He added, "I highly appreciate the joint efforts of the United States and France in reaching this agreement, and I reaffirm the government's commitment to implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, enhancing the army's presence in the south, and cooperating with UNIFIL. I urge the international community and relevant institutions to assume their responsibilities in this regard."



Mikati concluded by stating, "I also demand that the Israeli enemy fully adhere to the ceasefire agreement, withdraw from all occupied areas and positions, and fully comply with Resolution 1701."