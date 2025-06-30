News
Lone shooter dead after ambush on US firefighters in Idaho: Sheriff
World News
30-06-2025 | 03:28
Lone shooter dead after ambush on US firefighters in Idaho: Sheriff
U.S. authorities said late Sunday that one shooter was found dead and is believed to have acted alone after firefighters were ambushed while tackling a blaze in the northwestern state of Idaho.
"Based on preliminary information, we believe that was the only shooter," Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris told a news conference, adding, "There is no threat to the community at this time."
AFP
World News
United States
Idaho
Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy
Previous
