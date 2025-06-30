Lone shooter dead after ambush on US firefighters in Idaho: Sheriff

30-06-2025 | 03:28
Lone shooter dead after ambush on US firefighters in Idaho: Sheriff
Lone shooter dead after ambush on US firefighters in Idaho: Sheriff

U.S. authorities said late Sunday that one shooter was found dead and is believed to have acted alone after firefighters were ambushed while tackling a blaze in the northwestern state of Idaho.

"Based on preliminary information, we believe that was the only shooter," Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris told a news conference, adding, "There is no threat to the community at this time."

AFP

World News

United States

Idaho

