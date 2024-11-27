PM Mikati expresses hope for a new chapter in Lebanon, starting with electing a president

Prime Minister Najib Mikati voiced optimism for a brighter future in Lebanon, expressing hope that the coming days would lead to the election of a president and the restoration of constitutional institutions to serve the nation's best interests.



Mikati extended gratitude to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for his significant efforts in recent months, describing them as "a tremendous effort" and praying for Berri's continued health and longevity.



He also acknowledged the contributions of civil society organizations that supported the state in addressing the challenges posed by the displaced population, commending their dedication during these difficult times.



The Prime Minister further praised the national carrier, Middle East Airlines (MEA), highlighting the commitment of its Chairman Mohammad El-Hout and all staff, including pilots, crew, engineers, and workers, for their resilience and determination in maintaining operations under challenging circumstances.



In a heartfelt message to the Lebanese people, Mikati urged unity and reflection, stating, "Let us learn from the hardships we have endured and focus on the positives, such as the solidarity displayed by the Lebanese people."



He also honored the sacrifices of the Lebanese Army, with 46 killed soldiers, and recognized the efforts of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), healthcare workers, and first responders.



"Lebanon deserves all our efforts, patience, and faith in a brighter tomorrow filled with hope and solidarity among all its citizens," he added.



Mikati reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting communities across Lebanon, particularly in the south, Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburbs, to strengthen their resilience. He pledged to work with international partners to rebuild affected areas and ensure the dignified return of displaced residents to their homes.



"We firmly believe that the future holds promise, provided we set aside our temporary differences and approach tomorrow with confidence and unity," Mikati concluded.