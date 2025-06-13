Israel's military claims it struck more than 200 targets in Iran

Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 13:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s military claims it struck more than 200 targets in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's military claims it struck more than 200 targets in Iran

The Israeli military said it had so far struck more than 200 targets across Iran since it began a wave of air strikes on the Islamic Republic on Friday.

"So far, we have struck more than 200 targets, and we are continuing to strike," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Strikes

LBCI Next
Iran says no radiation increase at nuclear site after Israel strikes
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Avichay Adraee claims Israel struck Iranian Air Defense system in Western Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted 'dozens' of targets in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

Israeli army says hit more than 50 targets in Lebanon in past month

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-06

Israel military says struck Yemen's Sanaa airport, power stations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:39

Army says Israelis can leave shelters after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:35

Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

Israel says Iran crossed 'red lines' after firing missiles at civilians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-08

Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Qatar Airways cancels flights to Iran, Iraq after Israel strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:34

LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away

LBCI
Middle East News
09:43

Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:29

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More