Hezbollah offers condolences on Pope Francis' passing

Hezbollah extended its condolences to the Vatican, Catholics around the world, and particularly to Christians in Lebanon and the Apostolic Nunciature in Beirut, following the death of Pope Francis, describing him as a man of peace who devoted his life to love, tolerance, and interfaith dialogue.



In a statement, the group said Pope Francis "embodied the spirit of interfaith dialogue" through landmark meetings with Islamic religious authorities in Najaf and Al-Azhar, which served as powerful moments promoting love and human fraternity.



Hezbollah highlighted the Pope's outspoken positions against the Israeli assault on Gaza, noting his consistent calls for an end to the aggression, condemnation of massacres in Palestine, and appeals for humanitarian aid.



The group also praised his recognition of the State of Palestine and his unwavering support for Lebanon, including his repeated condemnations of Israeli attacks on the country.



The statement called on all Lebanese, across sects and backgrounds, to remember Pope Francis' words describing Lebanon as "a message with great meaning" and urged them to draw strength and wisdom from his spirit to confront national challenges and resist attempts to sow division.