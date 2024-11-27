Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on South Lebanon

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said Wednesday his group was cooperating over the army's deployment in South Lebanon, denying fighters had visible bases there and saying nobody could force residents to leave their villages.



AFP