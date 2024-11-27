Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 08:22

Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on South Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah MP says group cooperating with army on South Lebanon

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said Wednesday his group was cooperating over the army's deployment in South Lebanon, denying fighters had visible bases there and saying nobody could force residents to leave their villages.

There is "full cooperation" with the Lebanese state over strengthening the army's deployment in south Lebanon, Fadlallah told AFP, adding that the group has "no visible weapons or bases" there and that "nobody can make residents leave their villages."


