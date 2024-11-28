Mayor of Deir Mimas says Israeli army only reached village outskirts, not inside

The mayor of Deir Mimas in South Lebanon stated that ''Israel does not distinguish between religions and does not respect anyone.''



In an interview with LBCI, he emphasized that the Israeli army believes it has entered the village, but in reality, it only reached its outskirts, not the village itself.



He noted that around 150 families fled at the beginning of the displacement.



He also stressed, "Our village is admired for its patriotism, and it is not true that Deir Mimas is sympathetic to Israel because it is Christian."