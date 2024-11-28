25th Saudi relief plane arrives at Beirut Airport

Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
25th Saudi relief plane arrives at Beirut Airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
25th Saudi relief plane arrives at Beirut Airport

The Saudi humanitarian airbridge, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, continues with the arrival of the 25th plane at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut. 

On board is a shipment of relief supplies, including food and shelter materials.

Lebanon News

Saudi Arabia

Plane

Aid

Supplies

Lebanon

Airport

LBCI Next
US-Israel cooperation on Iran included in Lebanon ceasefire document: Israeli Channel 12 reports
Qaa-Jusiyah land border crossing between Lebanon and Syria reopens, says minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Saudi Arabia's 19th relief plane arrives at Beirut airport with aid supplies

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-17

Emirati aid plane arrives at Damascus Airport for those arriving from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Egyptian plane carrying aid and medical supplies arrives at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Macron calls Lebanon's PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Speaker Berri receives call from France's Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Full resumption of flights expected between December 5 and 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-19

Israeli building hit in Kiryat Ata as rockets fired from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli army: Airstrike targets 'Hezbollah rocket site' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:48

Hezbollah claims 'victory' over Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israel urges South Lebanon residents to avoid moving south of the Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli army says 'ceasefire violated' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander to Hezbollah Chief: Lebanon agreement marks strategic defeat for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Israeli army claims strike on Hezbollah's 'largest missile production site': Spokesperson claims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More