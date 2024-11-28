News
Macron calls Lebanon's PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2024-11-28 | 12:18
Macron calls Lebanon's PM Mikati
Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday evening, during which they discussed the current situation in Lebanon after the ceasefire deal came into effect.
He also followed up on implementing the decisions issued by the International Conference in Support of Lebanon's People and Sovereignty recently held in Paris.
During the call, Mikati thanked the French President for his "constant interest in Lebanon and his assistance in stopping the Israeli aggression and reaching an understanding in this regard."
The Prime Minister stressed that "the army has begun carrying out its missions in the south, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs, and is preparing to strengthen its deployment in the southern Litani sector."
He renewed the call to "pressure Israel to stop its violations of the ceasefire decision, which caused injuries and significant material damage."
