Lebanon’s Defense Minister submits draft decree for treasury advance to recruit 1,500 soldiers

National Defense Minister in the caretaker government, Maurice Sleem, submitted a draft decree to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet.



The decree proposes granting the Ministry of Defense – Army Command – a treasury advance of 113.25 billion LBP to cover the monthly costs of recruiting 1,500 soldiers for the army over three months. The minister signed the draft last Wednesday.



Minister Sleem explained that his decision to sign the decree was based on his conviction that recruiting 1,500 soldiers is a necessary step to enhance the army’s capabilities.



He emphasized that this move would allow the deployment of additional forces in southern Lebanon to implement all provisions of Resolution 1701, in accordance with the agreement recently approved by the Cabinet.



Sleem stated that any actions he takes in exercising his authority are rooted in his commitment to constitutional texts and applicable laws, particularly the National Defense Law.



His decisions aim to ensure the best interests of the army, including its officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers.



He added that he does not act based on “recommendations,” “requests,” or “advice” from any entity, asserting that protecting national institutions cannot be achieved by violating laws or overstepping authority.



He affirmed that he would not hesitate to take any step or decision required by the country’s supreme national interest.



The difficult circumstances Lebanon has faced due to Israeli aggression, he said, demand a national and sincere approach to addressing pressing issues, with transparency and a sense of responsibility from all decision-makers.