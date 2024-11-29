Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel

In his first public statement since the ceasefire with Israel came into effect, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Israel has reached a "dead end.''



Speaking on Friday, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah remains prepared and described the plans outlined by Hassan Nasrallah as "effective."

The Secretary-General announced what he described as a ''significant victory in the group's war with Israel,'' declaring it a ''greater achievement than the 2006 war due to the prolonged duration, the intensity of the battle, and the immense sacrifices made.''





He stated that the agreement ensures the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all areas they occupied during the conflict and allows the Lebanese Army to take responsibility for security and enforce the expulsion of Israeli troops from the region.



Qassem emphasized that coordination between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army would be "at a high level" to implement the ceasefire agreement.



He described the Lebanese Army as a "national army" and affirmed that the agreement was reached under the framework of Lebanese sovereignty.



"We approved the agreement with our heads held high, reaffirming our right to defend our nation," Qassem added.

He reiterated that Hezbollah’s support for Palestine will remain steadfast and will continue in various forms. Hezbollah's Secretary-General outlined the group's priorities for Lebanon's future: "We are committed to completing the formation of Lebanon's constitutional institutions, and we hope the presidential election will take place on the scheduled date, January 9."



"We will cooperate with all political forces that aim to build a united and independent Lebanon within the framework of the Taif Agreement," he continued. Qassem also reiterated Hezbollah's dedication to preserving national unity and strengthening Lebanon's defense capabilities.



He affirmed that Hezbollah, in cooperation with the Lebanese Army, would be ready to prevent any foreign adversaries from weakening the country.



Regarding the ongoing reconstruction efforts, Qassem pledged Hezbollah's continued involvement in rebuilding Lebanon and providing humanitarian aid.



"We will continue our efforts in reconstruction and providing decent housing for those in need. We have the appropriate mechanisms in place and will work in cooperation with the Lebanese state, as well as any countries or organizations that wish to assist Lebanon," he said.