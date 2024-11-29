News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-29 | 11:45
3
min
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
In his first public statement since the ceasefire with Israel came into effect, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Israel has reached a "dead end.''
Speaking on Friday, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah remains prepared and described the plans outlined by Hassan Nasrallah as "effective."
The Secretary-General announced what he described as a ''significant victory in the group's war with Israel,'' declaring it a ''greater achievement than the 2006 war due to the prolonged duration, the intensity of the battle, and the immense sacrifices made.''
He clarified that the ceasefire agreement with Israel is not a treaty but an "implementation plan" tied to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
He stated that the agreement ensures the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all areas they occupied during the conflict and allows the Lebanese Army to take responsibility for security and enforce the expulsion of Israeli troops from the region.
Qassem emphasized that coordination between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Army would be "at a high level" to implement the ceasefire agreement.
He described the Lebanese Army as a "national army" and affirmed that the agreement was reached under the framework of Lebanese sovereignty.
"We approved the agreement with our heads held high, reaffirming our right to defend our nation," Qassem added.
He reiterated that Hezbollah’s support for Palestine will remain steadfast and will continue in various forms.
Hezbollah's Secretary-General outlined the group's priorities for Lebanon's future: "We are committed to completing the formation of Lebanon's constitutional institutions, and we hope the presidential election will take place on the scheduled date, January 9."
"We will cooperate with all political forces that aim to build a united and independent Lebanon within the framework of the Taif Agreement," he continued.
Qassem also reiterated Hezbollah's dedication to preserving national unity and strengthening Lebanon's defense capabilities.
He affirmed that Hezbollah, in cooperation with the Lebanese Army, would be ready to prevent any foreign adversaries from weakening the country.
"Our presence in Lebanon's political and economic life will be active and influential," he added, stating that attempts to undermine Hezbollah had 'failed.'
Regarding the ongoing reconstruction efforts, Qassem pledged Hezbollah's continued involvement in rebuilding Lebanon and providing humanitarian aid.
"We will continue our efforts in reconstruction and providing decent housing for those in need. We have the appropriate mechanisms in place and will work in cooperation with the Lebanese state, as well as any countries or organizations that wish to assist Lebanon," he said.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Naim Qassem
Speech
Ceasefire
Israel
War
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
0
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
0
Middle East News
Hezbollah official says Israel refuses ceasefire, links secretary-general selection to ongoing war climate
Middle East News
Hezbollah official says Israel refuses ceasefire, links secretary-general selection to ongoing war climate
0
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Army Commander Joseph Aoun, US General Jasper Jeffers discuss coordination in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
0
Lebanon News
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
Critics in Israel doubt ceasefire's effectiveness: Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
Critics in Israel doubt ceasefire's effectiveness: Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
0
Lebanon News
Reuters: Hezbollah distributed pagers after inspecting them hours before explosions
Lebanon News
Reuters: Hezbollah distributed pagers after inspecting them hours before explosions
0
News Bulletin Reports
A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?
News Bulletin Reports
A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?
0
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
1
Lebanon News
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
3
Lebanon News
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
4
Lebanon News
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
Lebanon News
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
5
Lebanon News
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
7
Lebanon News
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
8
Lebanon News
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Lebanon News
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Learn More