Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-11-30 | 04:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border
The Israeli military said on Saturday it had struck "military infrastructure" at the Syria-Lebanon border being used by Hezbollah for weapons smuggling in violation of their ceasefire agreement.
The air force launched a "strike on military infrastructure sites adjacent to border crossings between Syria and Lebanon that were actively used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon" the military said in a statement. It said the smuggling happened "after the ceasefire agreement went into effect".
AFP
Lebanon News
Syria
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Next
Lebanese and Iranian Parliament Speakers discuss regional and Lebanon's developments
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
Previous
