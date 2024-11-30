UAE Red Crescent Secretary-General to LBCI: 40,000 comprehensive school kits distributed

Lebanon News
2024-11-30 | 07:20
High views
UAE Red Crescent Secretary-General to LBCI: 40,000 comprehensive school kits distributed
UAE Red Crescent Secretary-General to LBCI: 40,000 comprehensive school kits distributed

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the UAE Red Crescent, confirmed that the UAE has stepped up to assist Lebanon during its crisis through the "UAE stands with Lebanon" campaign, aimed at providing essential supplies to the Lebanese people.  

Speaking to LBCI, Al Mansouri stated that 18 UAE relief flights have been dispatched, each carrying 35 to 40 tons of aid.  

He emphasized that the UAE remains a generous contributor to humanitarian efforts wherever needed, regardless of religion or ethnicity.  

Al Mansouri also announced the UAE's support for Lebanon's education sector by distributing 40,000 comprehensive school kits, assuring that aid efforts will continue.

Lebanon News

UAE

Red Crescent

LBCI

School

Kits

Aid

Lebanon

