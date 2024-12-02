Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'

Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli officials urge &#39;decisive action&#39; against Hezbollah&#39;s &#39;defensive response&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'

Former Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz warned that if Israel does not respond "strongly" to Lebanon, it could return to a time when military equations dominated the region. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed that Hezbollah made a "grave mistake" by firing at Israel, adding: "We must respond 'with a strong strike.'"

These remarks came after Hezbollah announced in a statement on Monday that it carried out a "defensive response," targeting Israel's army positions in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Benny Gantz

Bezalel Smotrich

LBCI Next
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-30

Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

PM Mikati thanks UAE for ongoing support, discusses ceasefire efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-27

Two injured in drone explosion south of Acre, Israeli ambulance service reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More