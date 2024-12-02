News
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 11:13
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
Former Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz warned that if Israel does not respond "strongly" to Lebanon, it could return to a time when military equations dominated the region.
Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed that Hezbollah made a "grave mistake" by firing at Israel, adding: "We must respond 'with a strong strike.'"
These remarks came after Hezbollah announced in a statement on Monday that it carried out a "defensive response," targeting Israel's army positions in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Benny Gantz
Bezalel Smotrich
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Related Articles
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Lebanon News
2024-11-30
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel's 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front
0
Lebanon News
12:47
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:47
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
PM Mikati thanks UAE for ongoing support, discusses ceasefire efforts
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
PM Mikati thanks UAE for ongoing support, discusses ceasefire efforts
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Two injured in drone explosion south of Acre, Israeli ambulance service reports
Middle East News
2024-10-27
Two injured in drone explosion south of Acre, Israeli ambulance service reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
2
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
3
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:49
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
6
Lebanon News
00:20
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:20
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
11:13
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
Lebanon News
11:13
Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'
8
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
Middle East News
12:17
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce
