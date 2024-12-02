Former Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz warned that if Israel does not respond "strongly" to Lebanon, it could return to a time when military equations dominated the region.



Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed that Hezbollah made a "grave mistake" by firing at Israel, adding: "We must respond 'with a strong strike.'"



These remarks came after Hezbollah announced in a statement on Monday that it carried out a "defensive response," targeting Israel's army positions in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba hills.