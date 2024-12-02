Israel vows 'harsh response' to Hezbollah attack

Lebanon News
2024-12-02 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel vows &#39;harsh response&#39; to Hezbollah attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel vows 'harsh response' to Hezbollah attack

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed a "harsh response" to a Hezbollah rocket launch targeting a military position on Monday in breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon that began last week.

"We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah -- and that's exactly what we will do. Hezbollah's fire toward an (Israeli army) post on Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response," the minister said on X, referring to a disputed area on the Israel-Lebanon border.


AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Response

Hezbollah

Attack

LBCI Next
Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-14

Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Following Hezbollah's Nasrallah death, Lebanon's PM Mikati urges national responsibility in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-22

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry complex in Haifa in response to pager and walkie-talkies explosions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Speaker Berri announces parliamentary session for presidential election on January 9, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Lebanese FM says: Lasting peace in Lebanon requires end to Israel's occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More