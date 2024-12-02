Israel vows 'harsh response' to Hezbollah attack

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed a "harsh response" to a Hezbollah rocket launch targeting a military position on Monday in breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon that began last week.



"We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah -- and that's exactly what we will do. Hezbollah's fire toward an (Israeli army) post on Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response," the minister said on X, referring to a disputed area on the Israel-Lebanon border.





AFP