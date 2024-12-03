Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 6,000, diesel by LBP 2,000, and gas by LBP 23,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,409,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,449,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,339,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,019,000