Lebanon updates fuel prices

Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 02:54
High views
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 6,000, diesel by LBP 2,000, and gas by LBP 23,000.  

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,409,000 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,449,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,339,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,019,000
 

