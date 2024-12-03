MP Abdel Massih: Candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun remains viable, similar to that of Jihad Azour

MP Adib Abdel Massih stated that achieving a resolution to the presidential deadlock in Lebanon requires one of two approaches: either reaching a consensus or engaging in an electoral process without obstruction from any party.



Speaking to LBCI, Abdel Massih emphasized the importance of the January 9 parliamentary session being fruitful and expressed the need for a commitment to avoid obstructing the quorum.



However, he noted that no specific agreement on this issue has been reached yet.



Commenting on potential presidential candidates, Abdel Massih clarified that the candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun remains viable, similar to that of former minister Jihad Azour.



He mentioned that discussions with opposition forces and Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil did not delve into specific names but focused on formulating a process to ensure consultation and agreement on a candidate in the coming weeks.



The MP also highlighted previous alignment between the opposition and the FPM, such as their earlier support for Azour's candidacy. He reiterated that Azour's name has not been removed from the list of potential presidential contenders, leaving room for continued deliberations over a unified candidate or a shortlist of nominees.