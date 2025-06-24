UN condemns 'weaponization of food for civilians' in Gaza

The United Nations condemned on Tuesday the "weaponization of food" in Gaza as a war crime and urged Israel's military to "stop shooting at people trying to get food".



"Israel's militarized humanitarian assistance mechanism is in contradiction with international standards on aid distribution," the U.N. human rights office said in written notes provided before a briefing.



"The weaponization of food for civilians, in addition to restricting or preventing their access to life-sustaining services, constitutes a war crime."





AFP