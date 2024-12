Israeli Chief of Staff claims to tour South Lebanon, emphasizing damage to Hezbollah

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reportedly conducted a field tour and situational assessment in South Lebanon on Monday, accompanied by the Northern Command chief, the commander of the Galilee Division (91st Brigade), and other senior officers, according to army spokesperson Avichay Adraee.



Halevi claimed significant losses among Hezbollah operatives and the extensive destruction of their infrastructure in the region.



He stated, "Over the coming days, they will realize that many of their fighters were killed here in recent weeks. This is evident in the deeper villages, while in the first line of villages near the border, there are no Hezbollah operatives left—they've been eliminated."



Halevi emphasized Israel's strict adherence to the ceasefire while maintaining operational vigilance. He described the Israeli army's mission as ensuring that northern Israeli towns remain secure and that the area does not revert to being a stronghold for Hezbollah's infrastructure.



"Our forces are conducting highly precise and effective operations here," he asserted.



He also alleged that Hezbollah, which had a significant presence in the area, had suffered severe blows, adding that these losses resonate beyond Lebanon, extending to Gaza. Halevi stressed the Israeli army's readiness to manage any potential threats along all its borders.



"We have fought on two close fronts and in more distant locations. Our mission continues," Halevi remarked, referencing operations in Gaza and the West Bank.



He praised the determination of Israeli forces in all operational sectors, concluding, "We will persist with high-quality operations and determination, and our enemies will understand the consequences of their actions."