Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents to avoid southern villages

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, issued an urgent statement on X warning Lebanese residents against traveling to certain areas in southern Lebanon 'until further notice.'



The statement listed a series of villages and surrounding areas where movement is prohibited, including Chebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, and Chaqra.



Adraee stated that ''the Israeli military does not intend to target civilians but warned that anyone crossing into these zones risks putting themselves in danger.''



He added, ''Residents are advised not to return to their homes in locations such as Dhayra, Taybeh, Al-Tiri, Naqoura, Abu Chach, Ebel El Saqi, Al-Bayada, Jebbayn, Khraibeh, Khiam, Khirbet, Al-Matmoura, Al-Mari, Odaisseh, Qlayaa, Oum Touteh, Salib, Arnoun, Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, Blida, Bani Haiyyan, Boustane, Ein Arab Marjayoun, Dibbine, Debaal, Deir Mimas, Deir Seryan, Houla, Halta, Hanin, Tayr Harfa, Yohmor, Yaroun, Yarine, Kfarhamam, Kfarkela, Kfarchouba, Al-Zaloutiyeh, Mhaibib, Meiss El Jabal, Meissat, Marwahin, Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Aadshit al-Qusayr, Ain Ebel, Aainata, Aita al-Shaab, Aitaroun, Aalma El Chaeb, Arab al-Louaize, Qouzah, Rmaych, Ras al-Fakhar, Chebaa, Chihine, Chama, Talousseh.''







