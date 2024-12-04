MP Said El Asmar tells LBCI: We insist on holding presidential elections, it is important that the quorum is not disrupted

Member of the Strong Republic Bloc, MP Said El Asmar, confirmed that the opposition meeting in Maarab focused on two main issues: the presidential election and the ceasefire.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, El Asmar stated, "Hezbollah will remain a political party, not a military organization."



He added, "We insist on holding presidential elections, and the quorum mustn't be disrupted. The decision must be 100% Lebanese, and the presidential candidate should not be provocative, especially to the countries assisting Lebanon in its reconstruction."