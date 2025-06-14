Macron urges Iran president to 'quickly' resume nuclear talks

France's President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian to "quickly" resume negotiations over his country's nuclear program, in talks Saturday as a conflict between Tehran and Israel escalated.



Macron said in a message on X that he "invited President Pezeshkian to return swiftly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement -- the only viable path to de-escalation."



Iran insists its uranium-enrichment activities are peaceful but western allies fear they are aimed at developing atomic weapons.





AFP